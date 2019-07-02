Texas Crop Progress and Condition, July 1, 2019

Source: USDA NASS | July 1, 2019

Texas experienced warm temperatures and scattered thunderstorms throughout most of the state last week. Precipitation in East Texas and the Gulf Coast ranged between 2 and 6 inches, with isolated areas reporting upwards of 8 inches. The rest of the state received trace amounts of rainfall with a few Districts reaching upwards of 1.5 inches. Meanwhile, areas in Edward Plateau experienced a tornado and hail storms.

Small Grains: Wheat harvest is wrapping up in North Central regions. Small grains harvest was nearly complete in the Northern and Southern Low Plains, while weather conditions allowed harvest to advance rapidly in the High Plains.

Row Crops: Cotton progressed well due to warm temperatures. However, some areas in the Northern and Southern High Plains are still struggling with poor stands due to weather conditions. Most of Southern and Central Districts are progressing nicely. Cotton is blooming and setting bolls in South Texas and the Upper Coast. Meanwhile, corn and sorghum continued to make good progress throughout the state, with producers gearing up for harvest in the Coastal Bend.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Watermelons and cantaloupes continued to progress in areas of South Texas. Fruit and vegetable harvest continued in areas of Cross Timbers, South Texas and South East Texas, with some areas in South East Texas experiencing a set back with peas caused by pods not developing.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition remained mostly good to fair across the state. Areas in the Northern Low Plains are experiencing a problem with grasshoppers and heat stress due to intense heat and lack of moisture. Pasture and range condition continued to be rated mostly good to fair across the state.

Click here to read the full report or see below.