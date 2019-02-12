Texas cattle producers named to beef checkoff boards

TSCRA Director Leslie Kinsel has been named to the Texas Beef Council (TBC) and the Beef Promotion Research Council of Texas (BPRCT) board of directors.

This is her first term on the board and she serves as a representative of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA).

As a member of the TBC board, Kinsel serves on the beef resources committee. This committee approves and evaluates checkoff-funded beef quality assurance programs, producer communications, issues and reputation management, research projects and export programs conducted in partnership with the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF).

TSCRA Director Kelley Sullivan has also been named to the Texas Beef Council (TBC) and the Beef Promotion Research Council of Texas (BPRCT) board of directors.

This is her third term on the board and she serves as a representative of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA).

As a member of the TBC board, Sullivan serves on the domestic marketing committee. This committee approves and evaluates checkoff-funded programs in the areas of retail and foodservice outreach, consumer marketing, media relations, and nutrition and health outreach.

Sullivan was born and raised in Galveston and is co-owner of Santa Rosa Ranch in Crockett and Navasota. Santa Rosa is the largest registered producer of Brangus and Ultrablack cattle in the state of Texas. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University and TCU Ranch Management Program. Sullivan serves in several leadership roles within the industry including Texas A&M University Department of Animal Science, TSCRA, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and International Brangus Breeders Association.

TSCRA Director Dan Gattis has been named to the Texas Beef Council (TBC) and the Beef Promotion Research Council of Texas (BPRCT) board of directors.

This is his second term on the board and he serves as a representative of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA).

As a member of the TBC board, Gattis serves on the beef resources committee. This committee approves and evaluates checkoff-funded beef quality assurance programs, producer communications, issues and reputation management, research projects and export programs conducted in partnership with the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF).

Gattis is an attorney and also ranches in Williamson County, raising registered and commercial Beefmaster and Red Angus cattle. He serves on several committees within TSCRA, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and the American Quarter Horse Association. Gattis and his wife, Shana, have three children and reside in Georgetown.

Board members’ terms coincide with TBC’s fiscal year that began Oct. 1, 2018.

The checkoff boards establish the budget and ultimately decide which demand building programs receive checkoff funding collected under the national and state beef checkoff programs. The board consists entirely of beef producers providing representation of the state through organization affiliation. In addition, the board may elect two directors at large, without nomination by a qualified organization, to round out the board with equitable geographic and sector representation. Directors can serve up to six consecutive one-year terms on the checkoff boards.

Read more about your Texas Beef Checkoff at texasbeefcheckoff.com.