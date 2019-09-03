Texas and Oklahoma Weekly Market Recap, Aug. 31, 2019

Texas Weekly Market Summary, Aug. 30, 2019

Source: USDA

Texas feeder steers and heifers sold $1 to $5 higher. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. The momentum continued this week as cattle markets continued to regain the big losses from 2 weeks ago. Slaughter cows and bulls sold $1 to $3 lower. Hay trades were mostly steady. Hay demand has recovered as volatility in the feeder cattle markets have begun to stabilize. Producers are beginning to supplement livestock as range conditions continue to decline in the West, Central and South regions due to extreme heat and lack of moisture. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 2 to 3 cents lower on grain sorghum; 5 to 9 cents lower on wheat; mostly 1 to 2 cents lower on corn.

Weekly Oklahoma Cattle and Grain Summary, Aug. 26, 2019



Source: USDA ESMIS

Oklahoma feeder steers were $2 to $6 higher and feeder heifers mostly $3 to $6 higher with moderate demand. Temperatures were in the triple digits at the beginning of the week, but some rain and thunderstorms had made their way across the trade region at the end of the week. Supply included 86% Feeder Cattle 50% Steers, 43% Heifers, 7% Bulls; 8% Slaughter Cattle 87% Cows, 13% Bulls; 6% Replacement Cattle 80% Bred Cows, 7% Bred Heifers, 13% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Bulls. Feeder cattle over 600 lbs was 62%.

