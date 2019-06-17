Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course to feature youth track

Source: Texas A&M AgriLife TODAY | June 14, 2014

The Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course Aug. 5-7 at Texas A&M University in College Station will include a youth track featuring a number of educational sessions.

A tour of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences will be one of the highlights along with a meat laboratory experience that includes smoking cooked beef products. The youth track program is open to students ages 13 to 18 and is limited to 45 registrants.

Early registration is encouraged to secure participation.

“The Beef Cattle Short Course youth program is a hands-on opportunity for youth to learn more about the beef cattle industry,” said Dr. Jason Cleere, conference coordinator and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service beef cattle specialist in College Station. “All attending youth will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of demonstrations and learning opportunities that cover a broad spectrum of beef production.

“The youth track is designed to be a very interactive and fun version of the Beef Cattle Short Course for the students.”

Cost is $100 by July 29. Registration includes a prime rib dinner, breakfast and lunch Monday and Tuesday, and breakfast on Aug. 7 before the conclusion of the short course.

For more information, visit https://beefcattleshortcourse.com/ for registration.