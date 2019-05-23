Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course set for August

Source: AgriLife TODAY

The 65th Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course is set for Aug. 5-7 at Texas A&M University in College Station. The general session on Aug. 5 will focus on opportunities and challenges in the cattle business.

The famous Texas Aggie Prime Rib Dinner is a highlight of the Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course. (Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin)

“Each year we strive to provide ranchers with basic beef cattle production information, new technology in cattle production and hot issues affecting ranchers,” said Dr. Jason Cleere, conference coordinator and AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist in College Station. “This year our general session will cover a very hot topic. It will feature Frank Mitloehner, professor with the University of California-Davis department of animal science, discussing some of the misinformation regarding the impact of beef cattle production on the environment.”

Other general session topics include beef consumer trends at the grocery store and branded beef programs. An extended weather outlook is also scheduled.

The short course is the largest beef cattle educational event in the country and attracts more than 2,000 beef cattle producers from Texas and abroad, Cleere said. It is hosted by AgriLife Extension and the Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M. Capital Farm Credit is the premier sponsor of this year’s event.

The short course also features 22 sessions covering basic practices, new technologies and other important industry topics. These sessions provide participants an opportunity to choose workshops based on their level of production experience and the needs of their ranch, Cleere said.

“Concurrent workshops will feature information on forage and beef cattle management, health, nutrition and reproduction, record-keeping, genetics, purebred cattle and much more,” Cleere said.

In addition to classroom instruction, participants can attend one of the program’s concurrent demonstrations on the morning of Aug. 7.

“There will be demonstrations on live cattle handling, chute-side calf working, brush management, fence building, tractor safety and beef carcass value determination,” Cleere said.

“The goal of the short course each year is to provide the most cutting-edge information needed by beef cattle producers. We have information everyone can take home and apply to their operations.”

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo by Blair Fannin

Participants can earn at least nine Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide continuing education units if they are already licensed and 14 veterinarian continuing education credits, Cleere added.

An industry trade show, featuring more than 130 agricultural businesses and service exhibits, will also be held during the event.

“And the famous Texas Aggie Prime Rib Dinner is always a highlight of the short course,” Cleere said.

Registration is $210 and covers all meals, including the prime rib dinner, breaks and printed materials. To register, go to https://beefcattleshortcourse.com/ or call 979-845-6931.