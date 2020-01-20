Texas Ag Law Blog: Will courts enforce liability waivers signed on behalf of minor children?

For landowners who allow minor children to come onto their property and partake in activities like hunting, swimming, fishing, or riding ATVs, there is an interesting question that remains unanswered by the Texas Supreme Court: Are liability waivers signed by a parent on behalf of a minor child enforceable in Texas? Tiffany Dowell Lashmet takes a look at the question in this week’s Texas Ag Law Blog post. Read more…