Texas Ag Law Blog: Easements 101

Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, assistant professor and Extension specialist in agricultural Law with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, covers the topic of easements on the latest post at the Texas Ag Law Blog. An easement is a means by which a landowner grants another person the right to use the landowner’s property for a specific purpose. Read more atagrilife.org/texasaglaw…