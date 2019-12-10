Tentative deal reached on USMCA

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday an agreement on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has been made. A vote on the deal in the House could come as early as next week.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued the following statement after the announcement:

“USMCA is a big win for American workers and the economy, especially for our farmers and ranchers. The agreement improves virtually every component of the old NAFTA, and the agriculture industry stands to gain significantly,” said Secretary Perdue. “President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer are laying the foundation for a stronger farm economy through USMCA and I thank them for all their hard work and perseverance to get the agreement across the finish line. While I am very encouraged by today’s breakthrough, we must not lose sight – the House and Senate need to work diligently to pass USMCA by Christmas.”

