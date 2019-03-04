TAHC moves northeast Texas office to Sulphur Springs

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission | March 1, 2019

Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) relocated its Mount Pleasant Region Office to Sulphur Springs on March 1, 2019. This move facilitates long-term cost savings and strategically positions TAHC’s regional personnel to more effectively fulfill the agency’s mission of protecting the health and marketability of Texas’ livestock, exotic livestock and domestic and exotic fowl.

The new office is located at 1400 College St., Suite 133, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482, with Dr. Hank Hayes serving as Region Director and Bill Curry as the Supervising Inspector. At this time the region will become Sulphur Springs, or simply SS, on maps and other agency documents. Click HERE to view the most recent region map.

TAHC veterinarians, livestock inspectors and support personnel will continue to be available throughout the region to work with producers and livestock markets to meet area and local needs.

For questions concerning this move, please contact your current region office or the Central Office at 800-550-8242