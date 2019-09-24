TAHC adopts amendment to trich rule and proposes BVD regulations

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission

The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) held a regular commission meeting on Aug. 13, 2019, at its headquarters in Austin. The following rules were adopted and will go into effect on Oct. 6, 2019:

Chapter 38, Trichomoniasis

Three amendments were proposed to the trichomoniasis (trich) chapter; however, only one was adopted.

The adopted rule limits the use of a virgin certificate as an exemption to trich test requirements. The rule states that sexually intact male cattle under 18 months of age, or verified by birth date listed on the breed registry papers, must be certified by the breeder on a virgin certificate in order for the animal to be sold without a test. Therefore, the use of virgin certificates is restricted to breeding animals belonging to a breed registry which maintains an official list of animals for which there is an association of unique identification for the cattle.

Chapter 49, Equine (Official Identification)

The adopted rule adds electronic identification (ID) and digital photographs as additional options for officially identifying equine. The use of hand-drawn identification marking is still accepted.

Chapter 51, Entry Requirements (Equine)

The proposed amendment incorporates forms of electronic identification (see Chapter 49, Equine rule adoption) as official identification for all equine entering Texas, whether they are moving on an extended equine interstate passport (EECVI) or standard CVI.

To learn more about the EECVI option visit https://www.globalvetlink.com/products/eecvi/.

The following amendments were proposed, and TAHC will accept public comments on the proposals from Sept. 27–Oct. 28, 2019:

Chapter 44, Bovine Viral Diarrhea Program

The chapter was originally proposed at the May 21, 2019 commission meeting for the purpose of establishing a Bovine Viral Diarrhea (BVD) program. However,the rule proposal was withdrawn, and a new rule proposal was approved and submitted for public comment. The newly proposed rule would provide mitigation from the risk ofTexas cattle being exposed to persistently infected (PI) bovine viral diarrhea virus (BVDV) cattle. The rule defines which cattle are classified as BVDV PI, and would require the seller to disclose the status in writing to the buyer prior to or at the time of sale.

For more information on the Chapter 44 rule proposal visit https://www.tahc.texas.gov/regs/proposed/2019_08_13_Ch44BovineViralDiarrhea.pdf.

Bovine viral diarrhea is caused by the bovine viral diarrhea virus. BVDV affects cattle and other ruminants. BVDV is a member of the pestivirus genus. The transient BVDV infections cause diarrhea, decreased milk production, reproductive disorders, immune deficiency and death. The losses from fetal infection include abortions, congenital defects, weak and abnormally small calves that are unhealthy or genetically unfit for optimum growth and development of marbling, and death among PI animals.

Learn more about BVDV at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/animal_health/emergingissues/downloads/bvdinfosheet.pdf or see below.

The deadline for comment submissions on the proposed amendment is Oct. 28, 2019. Comments on the proposed chapter must be submitted in writing to Amanda Bernhard, Texas Animal Health Commission, 2105 Kramer Lane, Austin, Texas 78758, by fax at (512) 719-0719 or by email tocomments@tahc.texas.gov.

For more information on the rule proposal and comment submissions visit https://www.tahc.texas.gov/regs/proposals.html.