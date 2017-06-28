Suspect Arrested in Livestock Theft Case

ENID, Okla. — Michael Jay Perschbacher, 56, of Sulphur, Okla. was arrested in Garfield County last week on a warrant for Larceny of Domestic Animals. The charges and subsequent arrest are the result of an investigation conducted by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers (TSCRA) Special Ranger Brett Wellden.

In late November 2016, Wellden received a call from Northwest Stockyards in reference to a subject purchasing sheep, but failing to provide payment. The suspect was identified as Perschbacher, who on Sept. 12, 2016, purchased 48 head of mixed sheep worth more than $7,000. He loaded the sheep on his trailer, and left without paying. The victim, Northwest Stockyards, attempted to contact Perschbacher numerous times without success before turning over the case to TSCRA’s Special Rangers.

Special Ranger Wellden also attempted to contact Perschbacher on multiple occasions. In one instance the suspect answered his phone, but hurriedly left the conversation after Wellden explained the reason for the call. Unable to reach the suspect and remedy the situation, Wellden filed criminal charges and an arrest warrant was issued by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Perschbacher was subsequently arrested by Garfield County Sheriff’s Deputies. He now stands accused of violating Oklahoma State Statute 21 O.S. 1541, Obtaining by Trick/Deception, for leaving the auction market without paying.

“It is important to remain vigilant, as livestock theft can occur by many different means; it is not always someone sneaking onto your property in the middle night,” said Special Ranger Wellden. “I would like to thank the Garfield County District Attorney’s Office for their attention to this case, and dedication to ensuring livestock thefts in their jurisdiction are prosecuted to fullest extent possible.”

