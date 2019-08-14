Stolen $80k forklift recovered near Pecos

PECOS, Texas — A stolen $80,000 forklift has been recovered thanks to an investigation by Deputy Sam Cobos of the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office and Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Clay McKinney.

The investigation began Aug. 2, 2019, after a representative from Kumatsu Southwest — a Carlsbad, New Mexico, equipment rental company — contacted the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office to report the stolen forklift. The representative told authorities that they discovered the missing Xtreme Telehandler Forklift during a recent inventory. It was last rented to a Pecos area company in June 2017.

The following week, McKinney was contacted and asked to assist in the investigation. He interviewed numerous individuals and quickly developed several leads to the possible location of the stolen equipment.

McKinney eventually found the forklift on a ranch approximately 20 miles southeast of Pecos. Deputies from the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene and took possession of the forklift.

Special Ranger McKinney and Deputy Cobos are actively investigating the theft. According to McKinney, they have identified a suspect, but are not releasing the name at this time.

The suspect will likely face a third-degree felony theft charge, which comes with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is urged to contact the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 445-4901 or TSCRA Special Ranger McKinney at (432) 448-9367.

