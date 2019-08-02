South Texas Congressman Will Hurd will not seek reelection﻿

U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, has announced he will not seek reelection. Hurd alluded to future plans but provided no specifics Thursday. “I have made the decision to not seek reelection for the 23rd Congressional District of Texas in order to pursue opportunities outside the halls of Congress to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security,” he wrote. District 23 stretches from just outside El Paso to San Antonio and includes a large portion of the Texas-Mexico border. –The Texas TribuneRead more…