Kane Beef has a new owner

Source: Corpus Christi Caller Times

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story had named the new owners of Kane Beef as JDH Capital Co, of North Carolina. It is based in Houston.

The Sam Kane Beef plant in Corpus Christi has a new owner. JDH Capital Co., of Houston, emerged Friday as the winner of the troubled beef plant’s court-approved bankruptcy auction. The company plans to assess the business and formulate a long-term plan for revitalization in the coming weeks. JDH intends to resume operations “as soon as practicable” and get employees back to work. Read more…

