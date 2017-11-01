Robert L. (Bob) Tooke

Robert L. (Bob) Tooke, Pleasanton, died Sept. 13, 2017. He was born Feb. 6, 1931. He was a fourth-generation Texan and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hasbrook Tooke and Ruth Lehr Tooke, and his former wife, Mary Carolyn Prue Tooke. He ranched for more than 50 years in Atascosa, Bandera and Bexar counties and was a director emeritus of the San Antonio Livestock Exposition. Tooke was the former president of Osburn Materials Inc., involved in mining and processing of construction and industrial sand. He is survived by his son, Clay M. (Cheryl) Tooke, and their children.