TSCRA Special Ranger Investigation Leads to Arrest

HILLSBORO, Texas — William “Willie” Rittenbaugh, 47, of Mount Calm, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2018, on charges of Misapplication of Fiduciary Property, a first-degree felony. The arrest is the result of an investigation led by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Marvin Wills.

Wills began the investigation after being contacted by a victim in McLennan County. The victim stated that over the course of three years he purchased more than a 1,000 head of bred cows and seven bulls that were turned over to Rittenbaugh to manage. The two men had agreed to sell the cows and calves and then split the profits made from their sale.

In June, the victim demanded the delivery of 511 cows and two years’ worth of calf crops that were presumably under Rittenbaugh’s care. When Rittenbaugh failed to deliver the remaining animals, Wills stepped in to investigate.

As the result of the investigation, Wills secured an arrest warrant for Rittenbaugh, who was subsequently arrested without incident by Hill County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was booked into the Hill County Jail and later released after posting a $150,000 bond.

The charge, first-degree felony Misapplication of Fiduciary Property carries a penalty of up to life in prison as well as restitution and fines of up to $10,000.

TSCRA and Wills would like to thank the Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Hill County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance on the case.

###