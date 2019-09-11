Reward offered for info on tool, equipment theft in Kaufman

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the recent theft of tools and equipment from the JB Ranch (formerly Star Brand Ranch) in Kaufman, Texas. On or around May 27, 2019, several items were stolen from the barn and shop.

Items Stolen Include:

-Welder Infra Bronco 225 10K Gen Kohler welder
-DeWalt power washer
-DeWalt cordless drill
-Echo chainsaw, leaf blower, and Weed Eater
-Electric grinder
-Welding hood and welding tools
-Trailer license plate
-Husky sockets and wrenches
-Other assorted tools

Please submit information to TSCRA Special Ranger Troy Mckinney at 903-267-3604 or Trey Hudgins, ranch manager, at 903-327-6080

ALL INFORMATION WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL

