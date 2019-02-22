Reminder: Human Dimensions of Wild Pigs survey

Last week we invited you to participate in an online survey concerning your opinions on wild pig populations and management in Texas.



If you have already completed this survey, we sincerely thank you for your participation. If you have not yet completed the survey, please use the information below to access your online survey and submit your responses at your earliest convenience. We are very grateful for your input in this important study.



To access the online survey please click the link below:

Human Dimensions of Wild Pigs Survey



If you have any issues completing the survey or if you would like to receive a paper copy instead, please contact Rachael Connally directly. You may reach Rachael by phone at (979) 583-2205 or by email at rachael.connally@tamu.edu.



Thank you for your help in this important research!



John M. Tomeček, Ph.D.

Principal Investigator

Assistant Professor & Extension Wildlife Specialist

Maureen G. Frank, Ph.D.

Co-Investigator

Assistant Professor & Extension Wildlife Specialist

Rachael L. Connally

Graduate Research Assistant