Ranchers Leasing Workshop Sept. 13 in Fort Worth

Anyone interested in learning more about grazing, hunting, and livestock leases is invited to a half-day seminar on Sept. 13 at the Tarrant County Extension Office, 200 Taylor Street, Suite 500, Fort Worth. Participants will be able to ask questions, interact with attorneys and economists and will get a copy of the Ranchers’ Agricultural Leasing Handbook, which contains checklists and sample lease language.

Seminar Topics:

Legal necessity for having leases in writing

Economic considerations in setting lease rates

Key terms to include in lease arrangements

Landowner liability considerations for landowners and tenants

Program Objectives:

Explore the potential economic and strategic benefits of incorporating leases into operation. Understand the importance of reducing agreements to written instrument. Gain basic knowledge of contract law and common lease terminology. Develop strategies to evaluate, negotiate, & draft agricultural lease agreements. Learn basics of landowner liability law and limited liability statutes.

Registration fee ($50/person or $80/couple) includes lunch.

Click here to register.