Area Ranchers to Gather in Bowie July 25

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Bowie Community Center in Bowie, Texas. The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

TSCRA Special Ranger John Bradshaw is slated to provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community, including a briefing on recent governmental activities that impact Texas ranchers and landowners.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or (800) 242-7820, ext. 192.

The Bowie Community Center is at 413 Pelham St, Bowie, TX 76230.

TSCRA would like to thank Elanco, John Deere dealer United Ag and Turf, Nutrition Plus, Capital Farm Credit, Express Scale Services and Bamert Seed Company for sponsoring the event.

All members of the press are invited to attend. To arrange any one-on-one interviews before or during the event, please contact Jeremy Fuchs at (512) 469-0171 or jfuchs@tscra.org.