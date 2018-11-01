Quail needed for eyeworm surveillance, live bobwhite donors sought

Last January, the Rolling Plains Quail Research Ranch (RPQRR) solicited heads of bobwhite and scaled quail in order to assess them for the prevalence of eyeworms. Their goal is to produce a “heat map” showing prevalence and intensity of eyeworm infections and hopes to repeat this type of surveillance effort during the 2018-19 season. However, they recognize samples will be more difficult to acquire due to low quail abundance.

If you wish to participate, please save 10-30 heads from your county, and a corresponding wing from each. Put each head (with wing) in a Zip-loc bag and include the date and county of harvest. Click or tap here to download the pdf submission form. Contact drollins@quailresearch.org for shipping details. If you live in the Dallas area, you can drop samples off at Collector’s Covey, or if in Houston at Gordy & Sons.

The RPQRR also needs 200 wild-trapped bobwhites for their latest translocation effort in Erath County. The study, headed by Tarleton graduate student John Palarsky, is funded by the Park Cities and Cross Timbers chapters of Quail Coalition, Tarleton State University, and the landowner. The effort needs to identify 8 (or more) landowners who will let them trap 25 bobwhites from their property. Trapping would take place in mid-March but baiting would require access beginning about Jan. 15. Given the low abundance of quail this season, a “perfect” location would be a deer-hunting property that has quail, but is too thick to hunt. The closer to Erath County the better, but they are prepared to travel west. Contact Dr. Dale Rollins at drollins@quailresearch.org if you’re willing to cooperate.

Source: Rolling Plains Quail Research Foundation