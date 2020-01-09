Protecting Texas’ bighorn sheep requires a hands-on approach 

Ever since bighorn sheep died out in Texas, the state’s been trying to bring them back. But it’s been a slow process. It’s taken 80 years to restore their population to what it was. And there’s still a long way to go – state wildlife officials’ goal is to repopulate their entire historic range with about 3,000 animals. Right now, they’re halfway there – which is why relocation events like the one at Elephant Mountain in West Texas are so important. Manually spreading bighorns throughout West Texas gives them a better chance at long-term survival. Individual herds get room to grow, and insulation from transmittable diseases like pneumonia – which has decimated bighorns in other states. –Listen to and read the story at Texas Standard…

