Perrin Man at Center of Massive Cattle Scam Sentenced in Federal Court

March 27, 2017

FORT WORTH — Tony Eugene Lyon, 52, of Perrin, Texas was sentenced on March 24 in connection with a federal charge of wire fraud. He was arrested in July 2015 and pled guilty in Nov. 2016 to scamming a Nebraska-based cattle marketing agency.

Lyon was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John H. McBryde in a federal court in Fort Worth. He was ordered to serve 10 years in federal prison, with three of those years as supervised release. He was also ordered to pay more than $5.1 million dollars in restitution to the entity he defrauded.

In a recent civil suit, a Texas jury also ordered Lyon to pay $23.1 million in restitution, making it one of the largest cattle fraud cases in Texas history. Other criminal charges are still pending in Texas

The investigation that resulted in the arrest, conviction and sentencing of Lyon was led by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger John Bradshaw along with TSCRA Special Ranger Wayne Goodman and FBI Special Agent Frank Super.

