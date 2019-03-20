Oklahoma Wildfire Initiative EQUIP deadline

Source: USDA NRCS| March 19, 2019

Gary O’Neill, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist for Oklahoma, is reminding producers that have been affected by wildfires in western Oklahoma in 2017 and 2018, the field offices are currently taking applications for the Western Oklahoma Wildfire Recovery Initiative under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

This initiative is set up to help with recovery efforts of the wildfires that burned parts of Woodward, Woods, Dewey, Ellis, Custer, Beaver, Harper, Roger Mills, Major and Harmon counties in 2017 and 2018. These are voluntary programs to assist producers in time of disaster.

“Technical assistance is always free to all farmers and ranchers.” says O’Neill. NRCS also has several programs that can provide financial assistance in the recovery effort. This initiative provides financial assistance for eligible producers to help plan and implement conservation practices that address existing natural resource concerns effected by the wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

Producers are encouraged to contact their local NRCS office for details about this initiative and other NRCS programs that might be available to them.

Eligible landowners and operators in these counties need to apply at their local NRCS office by March 29, 2019, to be considered for the current ranking period. While local offices accept EQIP applications year-round, these NRCS initiatives are addressing specific resource concerns and recovery efforts.