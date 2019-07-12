Oklahoma Weekly Hay Report, July 11, 2019

Source: Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News | July 11, 2019

Once again the hay trade continues very slow across much of the state. More seasonal weather has finally arrived bringing higher temperatures and drier weather in the forecast. This has provided the opportunity for farmers to get out and cut, swath and finally bale hay. Prices were not fully established this week. Heavy supply of alfalfa suitable for feed yards is readily available causing a lower demand from buyers. Demand is extremely light. Recent rains and now warm weather has made for lush pastures. Hay buyers are willing to enjoy the green grass and wait for later to assess needs for hay. Also speculating hay prices could come down later in the season if the crop improves.

Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News continues to maintain an online hay directory for both in- state and out-of-state hay producers. The directories are on the ODAFF homepage at www.oda.state.ok.us. Producers wishing to list hay are encouraged to call at 1-405-232-5425 or email OklahomaCity.LPGMN@usda.gov.

Alfalfa

Central Oklahoma Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 257.00-263.00; Good to Premium: 210.00. Large Rounds: Average 125.00. FOB: Good quality Alfalfa 165.00 per ton.

Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Western Oklahoma: Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 110.00.

Grass Hay

Central Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.

Oklahoma Dept of AG-USDA Market News, Oklahoma City, OK

Telephone (405) 232-5425 | Market Recording (405) 621-5533 | Internet