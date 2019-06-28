Oklahoma Hay Weekly Hay Report, 6-27-19

***This report will not be issued next Thursday July 4, 2019***

Once again the hay trade continues very slow across much of the state. On a good note though we have almost gone a week without rain. This has provided the opportunity for farmers to get out and cut, swath and finally bale hay. Prices were not fully established this week. Surprisingly, demand is extremely light. Recent rains and now warm weather has made for lush pastures. Hay buyers are willing to enjoy the green grass and wait for later to assess needs for hay. Also speculating hay prices could come down later in the season if the crop improves.

Market News continues to maintain an online hay directory for both in- state and out-of-state hay producers. The directories are on the ODAFF homepage at www.oda.state.ok.us. Producers wishing to list hay are encouraged to call at 1-405-232-5425 or email OklahomaCity.LPGMN@usda.gov.

Alfalfa

Central Oklahoma: Good quality Alfalfa 165.00 per ton.

Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Grass Hay

Central Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.

