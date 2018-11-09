‘No excitement’ in beef markets as prices remain steady, demand strong

While cattle markets may not be as exciting (or frustrating) as the past few years where volatility fueled major price swings, it has at least been staying at a steady price thanks to good beef demand. Looking forward at cattle prices, Matt Bennett, marketing consultant from Bennett Consulting, tells the Ag Day the front-month futures going into the start of 2019 have some “carry in the market.”-Drovers CattleNetwork Read more…