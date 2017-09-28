Local Ranching Event Scheduled for Oct. 5 in San Marcos

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at the San Marcos Rec Hall in San Marcos, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Kenny Murchison will be on hand to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on the 85th Texas Legislative Session and recent government affairs activities, including private property rights initiatives. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The San Marcos Rec Hall is located at 170 Charles Austin Drive, San Marcos TX 78666.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco, Capital Farm Credit and official Arrowquip dealer, WB Farm and Ranch.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

