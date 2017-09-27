Local Ranching Event Scheduled for Oct. 4 in Alice

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at the Jim Wells County Fairground Merchants Building in Alice, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA will give an update on recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey, discuss the impact of the storm on area cattle raisers and make producers aware of relief resources that are available.

TSCRA Special Ranger Steve Martin will also be on hand to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on recent government affairs activities, as well as Cattle Fever Tick issues facing local ranchers. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Jim Wells County Fairground Merchants Building is located at 3001 S. Johnson Street, Alice, TX 78332.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco, Capital Farm Credit, and official Arrowquip dealer, Lyssy and Eckel Feeds in George West.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

