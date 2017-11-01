Local Ranching Event Scheduled for Nov. 14 in San Angelo

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at the Fort Concho Stables in San Angelo, Texas. The event allows local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities and network with other cattle raisers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Howard Brittain will be on hand to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on the 85th Texas Legislative Session and recent government affairs activities. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Fort Concho Stables are located at 630 S. Oakes Street, San Angelo, TX 76903.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco, Central Texas Farm Credit, Capital Farm Credit, Nutrition Plus, Westway Feed Products, local Arrowquip dealer Grogan’s Farm and Ranch and Palmer Farm & Ranch Supply.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

###