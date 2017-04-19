Local Ranching Event Scheduled for April 27 in Harleton

FORT WORTH — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery in Harleton, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Larry Hand will provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also be briefed on eminent domain reform efforts being pursued during the 2017 Texas Legislative Session. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery is located at 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton, TX 75651. To get there from Harleton, head southeast on state Highway 154 for 3.6 miles. Turn right onto Ferguson Road/County Road 4312, and the event will be on the left in 0.2 mile.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco Animal Health and Heritage Land Bank.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

###

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.