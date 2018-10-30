Local Men Arrested for Cattle Theft

BASTROP, Texas — Charles Robert Holmes II, 56, of Del Valle and Christopher Lamont Richards Hill, 45, of Bastrop have been indicted and arrested for felony cattle theft. The arrests are the result of an investigation led by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Kenny Murchison with Bastrop County estray deputy Jr Tucker.

The investigation began after an area rancher reported the alleged theft of his cattle. He suspected that Holmes, the former caretaker of the property, had stolen the animals after being fired. Murchison quickly identified the stolen cattle as having been sold at the Lockhart Livestock Auction Barn. Sale records and data from TSCRA’s market inspection program helped to confirm that Holmes had sold 11 cows and Hill had sold 10 calves, all allegedly stolen.

In October, Murchison presented the case to a Bastrop County grand jury which handed down indictments for both suspects. Holmes and Hill were subsequently arrested and booked into the Bastrop County Jail, each on a $50,000 bond. As of writing, Holmes is free on bail, but Hill remains in custody pending trial.

The two men each face a second-degree felony charge for theft of livestock. The charges were enhanced because the crimes were committed against an elderly individual. If convicted, Holmes and Hill could face up to 20 years in prison as well as restitution and fines of up to $10,000.

TSCRA would like to thank the Bastrop County District Attorney’s Office and Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, especially estray deputy Jr Tucker, for their assistance on the case.

