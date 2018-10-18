Let Cattle Raisers Insurance help you navigate the open enrollment maze

Cattle Raisers Insurance is here to help you shop for your insurance needs before the fall season gets too hectic. Visit with the CRI team to see if you qualify for group medical insurance. Group medical plans offer a variety of medical plans at a competitive price and a larger physician and hospital network selection, and can be purchased throughout the year. Open enrollment for individual health plans begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15, 2018, for a Jan. 1, 2019, effective date. Call Cattle Raisers Insurance at 1-800-252-2849 to consult with one of our experienced insurance team specialists who understand the insurance needs of the ranching community. Read more…