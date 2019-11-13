Knowing your ranch can promote accuracy in estimating grazeable acres 

Estimating grazeable acreage as well as forage availability is vital to understanding the carrying capacity of a ranch and accurately setting a proper stocking rate. Mapping software (i.e., ArcGIS) is a tool commonly used to estimate grazeable acreage for cattle, with minimal technical expertise required. With this tool, managers can use aerial imagery of their ranch to determine grazeable acreage quickly by subtracting wooded areas and large water features from the total acreage of the ranch. However, when using this technique, it is important to consider all the factors that may limit grazeability. What a manager describes as grazeable acres when evaluating an aerial image may not always be graze-worthy or even accessible to cattle on the ground, as a multi-year Noble Research Institute grazing study has shown. Read more at www.noble.org… 

/ Feed & Forage, Natural Resources, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Levelland Ranch Rodeo Recap
From the driver's seat: Hauling cattle safely and responsibly
Severe weather and heavy rainfall preparation resources and information
Canada willing to take action against US over meat labeling
Texas anthrax, vesicular stomatitis updates
Top 10 traits of a successful grazing land manager
Steve Martin – District 30, Region 4
El Niño strengthening, will be among biggest on record: WMO
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]