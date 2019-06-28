Kansas considers quarantine to control invasive species

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is considering implementing a plan that would quarantine Caucasian and yellow varieties of old world bluestem grasses. The old world bluestems are an invasive species that have threatened all but 3 counties in the state, and pose a threat to survival of the state’s native grasses. If implemented, the plan would prohibit movement in Kansas or across the border into the state of all seeds, plants or parts of those invasive bluestems. Ranchers say it could have a dramatic effect on their ability to raise and harvest hay to feed livestock. -Drovers Read more…