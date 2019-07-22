July 1 cattle inventory unchanged; US cattle on feed up 2 percent

According to the USDA-NASS cattle reports released on July 22, all cattle and calves in the U.S. on July 1 totaled 103 million head, unchanged from the 103 million head on July 1, 2018. The 2019 calf crop is expected to be 36.3 million head, down slightly from last year’s calf crop. Calves born during the first half of 2019 are estimated at 26.5 million head, down slightly from the first half of 2018. An additional 9.80 million calves are expected to be born during the second half of 2019. Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.5 million head on July 1, 2019. The inventory was 2 percent above July 1, 2018. This is the highest July 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. The inventory included 7.01 million steers and steer calves, down 2 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 61 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.47 million head, up 8 percent from 2018. Texas numbers were up 2 percent over previous year and down 1 percent from previous the month.

