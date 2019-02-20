Join us for a Dinner and Tenderfoot Rodeo this Thursday in Decatur

Join TSCRA and NRS for dinner and a fun tenderfoot ranch rodeo in Decatur this Thursday. You’ll get the chance to participate in our ranch rodeo and cheer on your friends in this unique, fun event- no horses required. Just wear your closed-toe shoes and come ready to have some fun!

You’ll get updates and information about the upcoming 2019 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo in March, plus giveaways and a great beef dinner.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 – 5:30 PM

WHERE: NRS Events Center – 309 CR 4228, Decatur, TX 76234 (MAP)

COST: FREE!!

CLICK HERE TO ATTEND

