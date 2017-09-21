Jimmy “Big Jim” Crawford

Jimmy “Big Jim” Crawford, 78, New Boston, died July 29 at the Hospice of Texarkana facility. He was born July 30, 1938, in Bowie County. He was formerly employed by Lone Star Steel, and at LSAAP (D&Z), in the machine shop, was part owner of B & C Inc. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and from Barfield Enterprises. After retirement, he was a farmer and rancher.

He is survived by his wife Deanna Foster Crawford; children Cindy (David) Aydelott, Hooks; Christi (Darren) Redfearn, Maud; and Heath Shumate, Houston; and numerous other relatives. Memorials may be made to a favorite charity or Truth for Today, St. Jude Ronald McDonald House.