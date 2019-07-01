It’s time to start thinking about treating for grasshoppers

Clint Perkins, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Agent, Tyler, says he has received several phone calls about grasshoppers over the past several days. That means it’s that time of year to start thinking about treating hay meadows, pastures and around houses. Thus far Perkins says he’s seen quite a few grasshoppers, but they are still fairly small, which means they are also pretty easy to control. Get your sprayers calibrated and prepared for a busy season. – Tyler Morning Telegraph Read more…