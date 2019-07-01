It’s time to start thinking about treating for grasshoppers

Clint Perkins, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Agent, Tyler, says he has received several phone calls about grasshoppers over the past several days. That means it’s that time of year to start thinking about treating hay meadows, pastures and around houses. Thus far Perkins says he’s seen quite a few grasshoppers, but they are still fairly small, which means they are also pretty easy to control. Get your sprayers calibrated and prepared for a busy season. – Tyler Morning Telegraph Read more… 

/ Feed & Forage, Pests, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

It's what's for dinner: Nacho beef dip
TDA Market Recap, Jan. 29, 2018
65 Texas counties under burn bans
Case of Missing Cattle Shipment Resolved Favorably
TSCRA News Release: Carthage Cattle Thief Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison
Now is not the time to relax
Appeals court upholds COOL
Crime Alert: Watch out for online sale scams
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: