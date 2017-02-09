Hughes County Man Arrested and Charged With Larceny of Livestock

Feb. 9, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

512.496.8663

DUSTIN, OK — A Hughes County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of larceny of livestock.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers Brett Wellden and Bart Perrier conducted the investigation.

On Feb. 3, 2017, the Special Rangers received a report of three missing Corriente type heifers missing from the victim’s property. Fortunately, the heifers were branded and numbered, allowing for easy identification. Later the same day, the victim learned a business associate had purchased the missing cattle from Larry Joe “Skeeter” Longan, 42, also of Dustin, Okla. Longan is a neighbor to the victim. The cattle were recovered and returned to their rightful owner.

During the investigation, an active arrest warrant for Longan was revealed for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Once located, Longan was taken into custody Feb. 8, 2017 on the outstanding warrant and three counts of larceny of livestock. At the time of arrest he was found to be possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Longan was transported to the Hughes County Jail where he was booked and held in lieu of bond. Charges have been presented to the Hughes County District Attorney’s Office

Wellden and Perrier would like to thank the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance on the case.

The investigation continues and more charges and arrests are possible as additional information is revealed.

“Through the teamwork with local law enforcement, we were able to arrest another thief,” said Wellden. “I look forward to continuing to work with officials in the area to finalize this investigation and make sure justice prevails.”

