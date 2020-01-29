How popular is fake meat in America?

Research into consumer acceptance of alternative proteins reveals nearly a third of Americans believe fake meat products are simply incomparable to real meat. That’s the take-away from a survey of nearly 32,000 Americans by Piplsay Market Research, who released their report during the Consumer Technology Association’s annual CES show earlier this month in Las Vegas. Piplsay’s study found 53% of Americans, mostly millennials, have tried fake meat just out of curiosity, but just 12% of those surveyed said they eat fake meat quite often. Read more at Drovers.

