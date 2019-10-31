Hours of Service legislation introduced to provide relief to livestock haulers

Source: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) applauded the introduction of bipartisan legislation by U.S. Reps. Angie Craig, D-Minnesota, and Lloyd Smucker, R-Pennsylvania, that would provide flexible and common-sense relief from Hours of Service (HOS) rules for agricultural haulers.

The Responsible & Efficient Agriculture Destination (TREAD) Act would ensure that the current Hours of Service exemption that applies to the 150-air-mile radius from the source of an agricultural commodity adds the same 150 air mile radius flexibility to the back end of a trip, or the destination. The bill also clarifies that this exemption would apply in every state year-round, as agriculture and specifically livestock move across this country every day.

“Agricultural haulers – and especially livestock haulers – face very unique challenges that haulers in other industries don’t face, and this bill recognizes that need,” said NCBA President Jennifer Houston. “On behalf of America’s cattle producers, I want to thank Representatives Craig, Smucker, and all the other original co-sponsors for their leadership on this issue and working towards needed flexibility within Hours of Service for our livestock haulers.”

/ Issues & Policy, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Cattle Raisers Insurance welcomes your coverage questions
Tri-lateral meeting held to discuss NAFTA
Iowa State develops new margin app for hog, cattle producers
Govt Affairs Roundup: Early voting through next week; Landowner pipeline meeting Oct. 29
Republicans have a final deal on their tax bill — here's what's in it
Texas vesicular stomatitis situation update, 8-2-19
TDA Market Recap, Sept. 16, 2013
TDA Market Recap, March 13, 2018
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]