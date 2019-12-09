Help the Beef Quality Assurance Program help you  

Ranchers are the foundation of the beef supply chain. Therefore, for a rancher educational program to be effective it needs to be designed for ranchers by ranchers. That’s why your help is needed! Researchers would like to learn from you, the rancher, on what matters to you when ranching. All your answers will be completely anonymous and the information collected will be reported as summaries and not connected to your name or address in any way. Results from the survey will be complied and analyzed by the University of California Davis Animal Science Department to improve rancher education programs like Beef Quality Assurance. Click or tap here to take the survey.

