Gov. Abott extends disaster declaration in South Texas due to drought 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has extended the state of disaster declaration for South Texas due to drought conditions. The counties covered in the initial declaration are Duval, Hall, Jim Hogg, Randall, Swisher, Webb, and Zapata counties. Abbott certified on Aug. 30 that the dry conditions continue and now also threaten Briscoe, Brooks, Castro, Nueces, Jim Wells, San Patricio, Wilbarger, and Wichita counties. Click or tap here to read the proclamation.

