FSA FencePost: Working hard to grow the herd

Emery Fox is a 26-year-old rancher in Checotah, Oklahoma, who, with the support and encouragement of her family, got in the cattle business two years ago. Prior to purchasing her own herd, Emery was introduced to agriculture on her grandfather’s cattle operation. Her grandfather, Jack Pugh, has been a cattleman for 30 years and has been a source of constant support and advice for Emery. Over the last two years, Emery has expanded her herd to 20 cows with operating loans from USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Operating loans are a valuable resource to start, maintain, expand, and strengthen a farm or ranch. For new agricultural producers, these loans provide an essential gateway into agricultural production by financing the operating costs. Read more…