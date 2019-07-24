Free Beef Quality Assurance trainings in New Boston and Mineola

Source: TexasBeefQuality.com

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to invite beef producers to attend free training sessions. Help raise consumer confidence by certifying that you support proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every segment of the beef industry.

The following Texas Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) programs will be held in August. Click on the links below for more information and to register.

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 3:30pm – 7:30pm @ New Boston Community Center

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 10:00am – 2:30pm @ Mineola Civic Center