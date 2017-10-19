Free Beef Quality Assurance Training Offered in Waxahachie

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association invites beef producers to attend a free training to help them raise consumer confidence by offering proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every segment of the beef industry. The Texas Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Ellis County Youth Expo Center in Waxahachie, Texas.

The Texas BQA program will cover beef quality assurance principles, record keeping, environmental stewardship and proper management practices associated with genetic selection, cattle handling, culling, vaccination, medicinal treatment and other important topics.

If planning to attend, please RSVP by calling (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or emailing rsvp@tscra.org.

The event will be located in the Ellis County Youth Expo Center at 2300 West Hwy. 287 Bypass, Waxahachie, TX 75167.

The Texas BQA program is a collaborative effort of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Beef Council and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

The Texas BQA program is sponsored by Boehringer-Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc.

###