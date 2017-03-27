Free Beef Quality Assurance Training Offered in Uvalde

March 27, 2017

FORT WORTH — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to invite beef producers to attend a free training to help them be more competitive in the industry. The Texas Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Uvalde County Fairplex.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by the program at 9 a.m. A complementary lunch will also be served.

The Texas BQA program will cover beef quality assurance principals, industry updates, record keeping, environmental stewardship and proper management practices associated with genetic selection, cattle handling, culling, vaccination, medicinal treatment and other important topics.

If planning to attend, please RSVP by calling (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or emailing rsvp@tscra.org.

The Uvalde County Fairplex is located at 66 Military Lane, Uvalde, TX 78801.

The Texas BQA program is a collaborative effort of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Beef Council and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

The Texas BQA program is sponsored by Boehringer-Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

