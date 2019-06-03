ForageFax: Sprayer calibration

Source: ForageFax | May 31, 2019

Sprayer Calibration is a critical step for a pesticide applicator in making sure the correct amount of pesticide is applied to the target site. Calibration is the process by which the amount of pesticide being applied per a unit of area is determined. This step is most often skipped because we get in a hurry, we calibrated it once a long time ago (surely nothing has changed) or we forget. By skipping sprayer calibration the applicator may be applying too much pesticide or not enough pesticide. If too little pesticide is applied, the pest may not be controlled. Using more product than label directions recommend is illegal, may not control the pest effectively, may injure non-targets and may be hazardous to the environment.

For a step-by-step guide to calibrating a sprayer see the following publication below or click here to download (2-age PDF).

REMEMBER: THE LABEL IS THE LAW! Always read the pesticide label before using.