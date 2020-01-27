ForageFax: It’s time to get a soil sample analyzed

Source: ForageFax by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension | Jan. 24, 2020

If you have not done so for this year, please consider obtaining a soil test now. There is not much that can be done regarding the high cost of fertilizer, but there is much we can do regarding how efficiently we use fertilizer. The soil test is the first step in efficient fertilizer use and improved forage production. Samples should be collected annually for hay meadows and every 2 to 3 years for grazing pastures.

For soil forms and bags contact your County Extension Office or visit http://soiltesting.tamu.edu. You may also wish to see the Testing Your Soil publication that describes how to obtain a soil sample for analysis. The form for submitting soils samples can be obtained by clicking here.

Vanessa Corriher-Olson

Forage Extension Specialist, Soil & Crop Sciences, Overton